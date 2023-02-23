BLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHMeta Quest aggiornamento v50COOK! CHEF LIFE: A RESTAURANT SIMULATOR - DISPONIBILE YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - LA TRAPPOLATRICE DISPONIBILEArrivati i nuovi laptop dotati di RTX 4070, 4060 e 4050WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyUltime Blog

German Magazine Hinz&Kunzt shares emotional life stories of homeless people with AI-Artworks

German Magazine
German Magazine Hinz&Kunzt shares emotional life stories of homeless people with AI-Artworks (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Magazine Hinz&Kunzt and the museum Hamburger Kunsthalle opened the homeless Gallery yesterday with an open-air vernissage in Hamburg. The exhibition features Artworks created by homeless people from Hamburg. Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables the artists to put the stories of their personal lives on canvas. The artists used AI to document the life stories of the homeless in the Artworks. The software does not do any creative work in the process. All Artworks are created based on the life stories of the homeless artists. "AI enables the artists to share their ...
