Building Full-Stack Containers to Drive the Evolution of Telco Cloud Native (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Beginning with the establishment of ETSI ISG NFV, the telecom industry has developed by leaps and bounds over the last decade. VM-based NFV architecture has achieved tremendous business success. Cloud core networks are globally recognized by Telcos. VoLTE, IMS, and PS network functions have been Cloudified and Telco Cloud has become one of the most important infrastructures in the mobile communications field. In light of ICT convergence and development of Cloud Native, the open-source ecosystem is progressively improving; containerization has become a new trend but also brings new challenges to the telecom industry. Container technologies, yet to be improved to meet carrier-grade requirements It is well known that the ...
