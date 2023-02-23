Battlefield 2042 - L'aggiornamento sullo sviluppo della stagione 4 ...Aggiornare il PC-gaming per ottenere massime prestazioni La nuova line-up notebook di MSI arriva in ItaliaThe Sims 4 - pacchetto di espansione Cresciamo InsiemeBE COMICS! 2023 DAL 18 AL 19 MARZONVIDIA e Microsoft porteranno i migliori giochi per PC su GeForce NOWAlexa diventa un concierge virtuale in hotelFARMING SIMULATOR 23 PER NINTENDO SWITCH E MOBILEBLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHUltime Blog

Bring Them Down: Barry Keoghan e Christopher Abbott nella prima foto dopo il recast (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) dopo il recast di Bring Them Down, Barry Keoghan e Christopher Abbott compaiono in una fotografia inedita del film. Finalmente abbiamo un primo sguardo del recast fatto con Bring Them Down. MUBI ha recentemente condiviso la prima foto ufficiale in cui possiamo vedere Barry Keoghan e Christopher Abbott nel film drammatico, attualmente in lavorazione. Per chi non lo sapesse Barry Keoghan (celebre per il suo recente recentemente premiato con un BAFTA per la sua interpretazione in Gli spiriti dell'isola) e ...
Finalmente abbiamo un primo sguardo del recast fatto con Bring Them Down . MUBI ha recentemente condiviso la prima foto ufficiale in cui possiamo vedere Barry Keoghan e Christopher Abbott nel film drammatico, attualmente in lavorazione.

