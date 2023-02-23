Battlefield 2042 - L'aggiornamento sullo sviluppo della stagione 4 ...Aggiornare il PC-gaming per ottenere massime prestazioni La nuova line-up notebook di MSI arriva in ItaliaThe Sims 4 - pacchetto di espansione Cresciamo InsiemeBE COMICS! 2023 DAL 18 AL 19 MARZONVIDIA e Microsoft porteranno i migliori giochi per PC su GeForce NOWAlexa diventa un concierge virtuale in hotelFARMING SIMULATOR 23 PER NINTENDO SWITCH E MOBILEBLOOD BOWL 3 È ORA DISPONIBILEKIRBY’S RETURN TO DREAM LAND DELUXE ARRIVA SU SWITCHUltime Blog

Beth Phoenix | "Se sarò a Wrestlemania? Vi dico come stanno le cose"

Beth Phoenix
Beth Phoenix: “Se sarò a Wrestlemania? Vi dico come stanno le cose” (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Beth Phoenix, moglie della leggenda della WWE Edge, è apparsa l’ultima volta sui teleschermi della federazione in quel di Elimination Chamber. Edge e Finn a quanto pare dovrebbero continuare il loro feud per Westlemania, mentre Rhea sfrutterà la vittoria alla Rumble per il match titolato. La Phoenix sarebbe attualmente out da ogni possibile storyline, infatti in una intervista ha parlato di un suo probabile utilizzo in quel di Los Angeles. Le sue parole “Saro’ a Wrestelmania. Sicuramente mio marito sarà in card, per quanto mi riguarda la mia situazion è ancora incerta ma poco conta. Saro’ li per divertirmi. Il nostro tempo sul ring non sarà infinito, ci stiamoo godendo giorno dopo giorno ogni situazione, non facciamo piani a lungo termine”.
WWE: Beth Phoenix sarà a WrestleMania 39

Beth Phoenix è tornata sul ring prima a sorpresa alla Royal Rumble e poi ad Elimination Chamber, dove ha affrontato Finn Balor e Rhea Ripley insieme a suo marito Edge. In entrambe le occasioni ha forn ...
