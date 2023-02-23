Beth Phoenix | “ho ricevuto consigli dagli FTR dopo il mio incontro a Elimination Chamber”

(Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) In un’intervista con Busted Open Radio,ha rivelato di averda FTRil suoa WWEsabato scorso.e Edge hanno effettivamente utilizzato la mossa finale degli FTR, il Big Rig, per vincere il match. Ha detto: “ Mi stavo davvero picchiandol’perché volevo davvero tenere il passo. Mi sentivo come in alcuni momenti, non ero lì. Stavo parlando con i ragazzi di Revival, FTR, e mi hanno dato degli ottimisu cui mi sono appoggiata”. Dissero: “Sai, il fatto che siamo perfezionisti, ecco perché finiamo al vertice della nostra attività e siamo Hall of Fame”. Il motivo per cui siamo così duri con ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... TSOWrestling : Vorreste vedere Beth Phoenix impegnata anche a #WrestleMania? #TSOW #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : Beth Phoenix: 'Se sarò a Wrestlemania? Vi dico come stanno le cose' - SpazioWrestling : Beth Phoenix tornerà sul ring per WrestleMania 39? Sentite la sua risposta #WWE #BethPhoenix #WrestleMania39 - SpazioWrestling : Si conosce il futuro di Beth Phoenix dopo la vittoria di Elimination Chamber? #WWE #BethPhoenix #EliminationChamber - TSOWrestling : Le parole di Beth Phoenix dopo #WWEChamber! #TSOW // #TSOS // #WWE -

AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Alexa Bliss Aliyah André the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory Axiom Batista Bayley Becky LynchBianca Belair Big Boss ...... in ordine alfabetico: AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Alexa Bliss Aliyah André the Giant Angel Garza Angelo Dawkins Apollo Crews Asuka Austin Theory Axiom Batista Bayley Becky Lynch...

Beth Phoenix "Sarò a WrestleMania ma non so se sarò fisicamente ... The Shield Of Wrestling

Beth Phoenix: “Se sarò a Wrestlemania Vi dico come stanno le cose” Zona Wrestling

Beth Phoenix su un match a WrestleMania: "Sarò a godermi lo ... World Wrestling

Edge e Beth Phoenix vs Judgment Day è ufficiale: si farà ad ... The Shield Of Wrestling

Beth Phoenix salva Edge durante la Royal Rumble maschile The Shield Of Wrestling

In un'intervista con Busted Open Radio, Beth Phoenix ha rivelato di aver ricevuto consigli da FTR dopo il suo incontro a WWE Elimination Chamber sabato scorso. Phoenix e Edge hanno effettivamente util ...Beth Phoenix, moglie della leggenda della WWE Edge, è apparsa l'ultima volta sui teleschermi della federazione in quel di Elimination Chamber. Edge e Finn a quanto pare dovrebbero continuare il loro f ...