Beth Phoenix | “ho ricevuto consigli dagli FTR dopo il mio incontro a Elimination Chamber”

Beth Phoenix
Beth Phoenix: “ho ricevuto consigli dagli FTR dopo il mio incontro a Elimination Chamber” (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) In un’intervista con Busted Open Radio, Beth Phoenix ha rivelato di aver ricevuto consigli da FTR dopo il suo incontro a WWE Elimination Chamber sabato scorso. Phoenix e Edge hanno effettivamente utilizzato la mossa finale degli FTR, il Big Rig, per vincere il match. Ha detto: “ Mi stavo davvero picchiando dopo l’ incontro perché volevo davvero tenere il passo. Mi sentivo come in alcuni momenti, non ero lì. Stavo parlando con i ragazzi di Revival, FTR, e mi hanno dato degli ottimi consigli su cui mi sono appoggiata”. Dissero: “Sai, il fatto che siamo perfezionisti, ecco perché finiamo al vertice della nostra attività e siamo Hall of Fame”. Il motivo per cui siamo così duri con ...
