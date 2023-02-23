WWE 2K23: Ratings Reveal Show - UpUpDownDown è ora in direttaPeppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo gameplay trailerDAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyLego Art Hokusai - La Grande Onda RecensioneIl Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition è disponibile ora in tutto il ...LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVUltime Blog

Best in Class | l’evento per le eccellenze italiane tra commercialisti e consulenti del lavoro

Best in Class: l’evento per le eccellenze italiane tra commercialisti e consulenti del lavoro (Di giovedì 23 febbraio 2023) Il 2023 sarà un anno decisivo per la ripresa economica del nostro Paese. Il traino principale è ovviamente in imprese e professionisti che, con il loro lavoro, hanno contribuito a superare la recessione degli scorsi anni. TeamSystem premia le eccellenze in “Best in Class” un evento dedicato al mondo dei commercialisti e consulenti del lavoro Le analisi del Centro Studi di Confindustria fanno sperare bene: il PIL italiano del 2022 è cresciuto del 3,4%, molto più rispetto a quanto preventivato. Con questi dati non è quindi infondato pensare al 2023 come anno della ripresa definitiva, che possa lasciare alle spalle anni di recessione dovuti alla pandemia. Il percorso di crescita è dunque nato dal vero motore trainante italiano: le imprese e i professionisti che – grazie ...
