YuanTech Solar Achieves Milestone with First Shipment of Its N-type TOPCon Modules to Europe

YuanTech Solar
YuanTech Solar Achieves Milestone with First Shipment of Its N-type TOPCon Modules to Europe (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023)

YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, recently announced that its n-type TOPCon Modules will be shipped to Hamburg, Germany for a local commercial and industrial rooftop project, marking a Milestone as its First order in Europe. Modules to supply to the project are n-type TOPCon 54-cell all black Modules. The M10 wafer based TOPCon series of Modules, with adoption of cutting-edge module technologies including multi-Busbar, half-cell, non-destructive cutting and intelligent welding, have outstanding advantages in efficiency, degradation, temperature coefficient and LCOE. Also, ...
YuanTech Solar Achieves Milestone with First Shipment of Its N - type TOPCon Modules to Europe

About YuanTech Solar YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new - generation N - type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was ...

YuanTech Solar achieves ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification

