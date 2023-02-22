TREAT-NMD | a Leading Global NeuroMuscular Diseases Registry Network | and Aetion Announce Partnership on Real-World Evidence

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) Collaboration will leveragepatient registries to deliveracross rareto biopharmaceutical companies NEW YORK and NEWCASTLE, England, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/-NMD Services Ltd, the business arm of-NMD Alliance Ltd, a charity focused ondisorders, and, Inc., theleader in(RWE) technology and analytics, todayd a three-yearthat will see the organizations working on a number of projects to expedite the development ofment solutions for ...