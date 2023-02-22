Telkomsel Improves Quality of Experience and Services in Indonesia Thanks to SoftAtHome (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) The leading mobile operator in Indonesia with its 170 million subscribers - enterprises and consumers, relies on SoftAtHome's Eyes'ON solution to enhance its mobile's Quality of Experience and Services. PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SoftAtHome (Mobile World Congress stand 5i59), an independent software company for Experience analytics, home connectivity, and Services, is enabling Telkomsel in Indonesia to improve its end-user's Quality of Experiences at home and on the go. Supporting the telecommunication service provider since 2018, Eyes'ON Mobile enables Telkomsel, the 6th biggest mobile operator in the world, to monitor the Quality of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SoftAtHome (Mobile World Congress stand 5i59), an independent software company for Experience analytics, home connectivity, and Services, is enabling Telkomsel in Indonesia to improve its end-user's Quality of Experiences at home and on the go. Supporting the telecommunication service provider since 2018, Eyes'ON Mobile enables Telkomsel, the 6th biggest mobile operator in the world, to monitor the Quality of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Scuola online: l'incubo dei genitori Purpletude
Bitdefender Launches Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Suite for European and Australian ConsumersBitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled Bitdefender Premium Security Plus, a new security suite that provides industry-leading threat prevention and detection, a fully featured ...
Newest MAC ezPayCheck Assists Restaurant Owners With Paycheck Processing and Tip DisbursementMacintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com offers state and federal calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for ...
Telkomsel ImprovesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Telkomsel Improves