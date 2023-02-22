Scoprire le meraviglie dell'Egitto: Il luogo perfetto per le ...Elisabetta Canalis single : si è separata dal marito Brian Perri?Morta la moglie di Lino Banfi : Addio a Lucia ZagariaTecnologia: quali sono i giochi di strategia più appassionanti?Mighty DOOM è in uscita il 21 marzo 2023Nuovo trailer di PGA TOUR Sony presenta due nuove cuffie wirelessSony - nuovo obiettivo full-frame FE 50 MM F1.4 GMPOKÉMON DAY - 27 FEBBRAIONinja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...Ultime Blog

Telkomsel Improves Quality of Experience and Services in Indonesia Thanks to SoftAtHome

Telkomsel Improves
Telkomsel Improves Quality of Experience and Services in Indonesia Thanks to SoftAtHome (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) The leading mobile operator in Indonesia with its 170 million subscribers - enterprises and consumers, relies on SoftAtHome's Eyes'ON solution to enhance its mobile's Quality of Experience and Services. PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SoftAtHome (Mobile World Congress stand 5i59), an independent software company for Experience analytics, home connectivity, and Services, is enabling Telkomsel in Indonesia to improve its end-user's Quality of Experiences at home and on the go.  Supporting the telecommunication service provider since 2018, Eyes'ON Mobile enables Telkomsel, the 6th biggest mobile operator in the world, to monitor the Quality of ...
