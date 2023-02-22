Telkomsel Improves Quality of Experience and Services in Indonesia Thanks to SoftAtHome

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) The leading mobile operator inwith its 170 million subscribers - enterprises and consumers, relies on's Eyes'ON solution to enhance its mobile'sofand. PARIS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/(Mobile World Congress stand 5i59), an independent software company foranalytics, home connectivity, and, is enablinginto improve its end-user'sofs at home and on the go. Supporting the telecommunication service provider since 2018, Eyes'ON Mobile enables, the 6th biggest mobile operator in the world, to monitor theof ...