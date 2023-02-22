Swerve Strickland: “Ecco cosa hanno in comune Triple H e Tony Khan” (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) Swerve Strickland ha avuto un solido periodo come Isiah “Swerve” Scott nella versione di Triple H di NXT, dove ha vinto il North American Championship. Strickland venne poi licenziato il 18 novembre 2021. Il 6 marzo 2022, in occasione del ppv Revolution, ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW. “Entrambi ti danno fiducia se ti mostri sicuro di te” Parlando al Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Strickland ha spiegato l’unica somiglianza che ha trovato tra Triple H e Tony Khan. Secondo l’ex AEW World Tag Team Champion, entrambi i booker hanno un’enorme fiducia nelle capacità dei wrestler di presentare il loro personaggio in modo creativo. “Entrambi ti danno molta libertà creativa, perché sanno che se hai ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Shane Strickland) battono Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) L'amicizia tra Keith Lee e Shane Strickland, ex campioni di coppia della AEW, è giunta ...
