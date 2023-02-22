LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVNuovi aggiornamenti DLSS e Reflex per gli utenti GeForceMolly Medusa: data di uscita nel nuovo trailerELDEN RING HA VENDUTO 20 MILIONI DI COPIE NEL MONDOScoprire le meraviglie dell'Egitto: Il luogo perfetto per le ...Elisabetta Canalis single : si è separata dal marito Brian Perri?Morta la moglie di Lino Banfi : Addio a Lucia ZagariaUltime Blog

Swerve Strickland | “Ecco cosa hanno in comune Triple H e Tony Khan”

Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland: “Ecco cosa hanno in comune Triple H e Tony Khan” (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) Swerve Strickland ha avuto un solido periodo come Isiah “Swerve” Scott nella versione di Triple H di NXT, dove ha vinto il North American Championship. Strickland venne poi licenziato il 18 novembre 2021. Il 6 marzo 2022, in occasione del ppv Revolution, ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW. “Entrambi ti danno fiducia se ti mostri sicuro di te” Parlando al Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Strickland ha spiegato l’unica somiglianza che ha trovato tra Triple H e Tony Khan. Secondo l’ex AEW World Tag Team Champion, entrambi i booker hanno un’enorme fiducia nelle capacità dei wrestler di presentare il loro personaggio in modo creativo. “Entrambi ti danno molta libertà creativa, perché sanno che se hai ...
