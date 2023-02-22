SOLiTHOR and Sonaca Sign New Memorandum of Understanding to Advance the Electrification of Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) GENK, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Belgian solid-state Lithium battery technology company, SOLiTHOR and the leading aerospace company, Sonaca, have Signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding to go into partnership where they will jointly develop safe, high-density rechargeable solid-state Lithium battery systems for Regional Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility. This partnership will also expand to Satellite systems as well as Defence systems. This alliance will divide key activities in the research, development, production and integration of cells and battery systems deSigned for powering Aircraft. SOLiTHOR will be responsible for cell research, development, testing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Perché Sturgeon ha lasciato la guida della ScoziaLa leader più longeva della storia scozzese ha rassegnato oggi le proprie dimissioni – Nessun colpo di testa dietro alla decisione, ma lunghe e attente valutazioni ...
