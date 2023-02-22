Sinopec Launches the World's Largest Green Hydrogen-Coal Chemical Project in Inner Mongolia (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) BEIJING, HOHHOT and ORDOS, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") held launching ceremonies of its first Hydrogen demonstration Project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Inner Mongolia Erdos Wind-Solar Green Hydrogen Project (the "Project"), on February 16 in Beijing, Hohhot and Erdos. The Project will utilize the rich solar and wind energy resources in the Erdos region to produce Green Hydrogen directly, Projecting to reach an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of Green Hydrogen and 240,000 tons of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") held launching ceremonies of its first Hydrogen demonstration Project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Inner Mongolia Erdos Wind-Solar Green Hydrogen Project (the "Project"), on February 16 in Beijing, Hohhot and Erdos. The Project will utilize the rich solar and wind energy resources in the Erdos region to produce Green Hydrogen directly, Projecting to reach an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of Green Hydrogen and 240,000 tons of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sinopec Launches the World's Largest Green Hydrogen - Coal Chemical Project in Inner MongoliaPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007324/Sinopec_Launches_World_s_Largest_Green_Hydrogen_Coal_Chemical_Project_Inner_Mongolia.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.
Sinopec Launches the World's Largest Green Hydrogen - Coal Chemical Project in Inner MongoliaPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007324/Sinopec_Launches_World_s_Largest_Green_Hydrogen_Coal_Chemical_Project_Inner_Mongolia.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.
Ucraina, "Xi Jinping prepara visita a Mosca da Putin" Lifestyleblog
Ucraina, Tajani: "Missile su Zaporizhzhia sarebbe peggio di Chernobyl" Lifestyleblog
ALL STARS - L’evento Local Page
L’ANGOLA, IL CONGO, LA CINA E LE CITTà FANTASMA GLI STATI GENERALI
LA GUERRA SEGRETA PER L'OCEANO ARTICO GLI STATI GENERALI
NIO Capital Launches "Mission Blue" ESG InitiativeNIO Capital officially launched our ESG Initiative "Mission Blue" in February 2023. The first offsite event "Ocean Plogging", a public action for beach clean-up, took place in Sanya, Hainan province, ...
Philips' Gaming Brand, Evnia, Launches New Immersive MonitorEPI, the leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors is diversifying the gaming world with its presence and technical features, Philips' newest brand, Evnia ...
Sinopec LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec Launches