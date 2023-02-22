Mighty DOOM è in uscita il 21 marzo 2023Nuovo trailer di PGA TOUR Sony presenta due nuove cuffie wirelessSony - nuovo obiettivo full-frame FE 50 MM F1.4 GMPOKÉMON DAY - 27 FEBBRAIONinja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleUltime Blog

Sinopec Launches the World's Largest Green Hydrogen-Coal Chemical Project in Inner Mongolia (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) BEIJING, HOHHOT and ORDOS, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") held launching ceremonies of its first Hydrogen demonstration Project in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Inner Mongolia Erdos Wind-Solar Green Hydrogen Project (the "Project"), on February 16 in Beijing, Hohhot and Erdos. The Project will utilize the rich solar and wind energy resources in the Erdos region to produce Green Hydrogen directly, Projecting to reach an annual production capacity of 30,000 tons of Green Hydrogen and 240,000 tons of ...
