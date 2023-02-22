P.I. Works Announces the General Availability of its Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) to Further Accelerate the Open RAN Adoption by Mobile Operators (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) P.I. Works, a leading provider of AI driven Mobile network automated management and optimization solutions, has announced the launch of its new Radio Access Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) to Further enhance its EXA product offering and increase its automation use-cases through wide range of its existing and 3rd party rApps RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
P.I. Works' non-RT RIC over its field proven EVO platform with its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) functionality will enable the efficient automation, operation, and optimization of hybrid netWorks, a mix of both purpose-built and Open RAN elements. This will result in improved network performance and Accelerated Open RAN ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
