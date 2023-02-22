Morta la moglie di Lino Banfi : Addio a Lucia ZagariaTecnologia: quali sono i giochi di strategia più appassionanti?Mighty DOOM è in uscita il 21 marzo 2023Nuovo trailer di PGA TOUR Sony presenta due nuove cuffie wirelessSony - nuovo obiettivo full-frame FE 50 MM F1.4 GMPOKÉMON DAY - 27 FEBBRAIONinja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliUltime Blog

P I Works Announces the General Availability of its Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller Non-RT RIC to Further Accelerate the Open RAN Adoption by Mobile Operators

P.I. Works Announces the General Availability of its Non-Real Time RAN Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) to Further Accelerate the Open RAN Adoption by Mobile Operators (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023)  P.I. Works, a leading provider of AI driven Mobile network automated management and optimization solutions, has announced the launch of its new Radio Access  Network (RAN) Intelligent Controller (RIC) to Further enhance its EXA product offering and increase its automation use-cases through wide range of its existing and  3rd party rApps RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

P.I. Works' non-RT RIC over its field proven EVO platform with its Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) functionality will enable the efficient automation, operation, and optimization of hybrid netWorks, a mix of both purpose-built and Open RAN elements. This will result in improved network performance and Accelerated Open RAN ...
