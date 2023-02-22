Onward and Hubwards - MYEO and EdHeroes collaborate to open a new education Hub in South East Asia

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/is a globalal initiative driven to support and inspire leaders inaround the world. By connecting families, organizations, teachers, and moreaims to catalyze projects and improve the access to and the quality offor all. This mission synergised with's youthphilosophy, since both initiatives are passionate about bringingto underprivileged children and youth around the world. This shared passion has resulted in the successfuling of the new Hub in Myanmar. To further bolster the project, the "Future Ready!" forum was held in February, presenting innovative new learning strategies to local teachers and ...