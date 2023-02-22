Scoprire le meraviglie dell'Egitto: Il luogo perfetto per le ...Elisabetta Canalis single : si è separata dal marito Brian Perri?Morta la moglie di Lino Banfi : Addio a Lucia ZagariaTecnologia: quali sono i giochi di strategia più appassionanti?Mighty DOOM è in uscita il 21 marzo 2023Nuovo trailer di PGA TOUR Sony presenta due nuove cuffie wirelessSony - nuovo obiettivo full-frame FE 50 MM F1.4 GMPOKÉMON DAY - 27 FEBBRAIONinja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...Ultime Blog

Name That Tune – Indovina La Canzone | stasera su TV8 | ospiti e giochi della quarta puntata

Name That
Name That Tune – Indovina La Canzone, stasera su TV8: ospiti e giochi della quarta puntata (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) stasera in prima serata su TV8 torna Name That Tune - Indovina La Canzone: ecco gli ospiti che si sfideranno nella quarta puntata stasera su TV8 alle ore 21.30, tornano le sfide a suon di note di Name That Tune - Indovina La Canzone, l'agguerrita gara musicale tra VIP. Alla conduzione confermata la coppia composta da Ciro Priello e Fabio Balsamo del collettivo artistico e di videomaker The Jackal, garanzia di simpatia e comicità. Ecco gli ospiti che si sfideranno nella quarta puntata. La squadra delle donne, campione in carica, che cambia metà della sua formazione, con ...
