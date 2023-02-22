Eternalplanet launches its residential energy storage system - EP Cube in Europe (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) MADRID, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy technology under Canadian Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions. On February 21 at the Genera 2023: International energy and Environment Fair held in Spain, Eternalplanet launched EP Cube, a residential energy storage system for the European market. EP Cube integrates a hybrid inverter and modular batteries, allowing users to manage energy production, consumption, and storage at home in a smart manner. Besides, the system boasts an attractive and compact design, easy installation, customizable storage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
