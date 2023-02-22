CRT 2023 selects Syntach Cardiac Support System for Best Innovation Competition

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) LUND, Sweden, Feb. 22,/PRNewswire/AB ("") is pleased to announce that the Company'sCS) has been selected for an oral presentation in theto be held during the CRTannual meeting taking place at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington DC, February 25 - 28,. Thetechnology also qualifies for the CRTTopAward. The winner announcement will be made at the FDA Town Hall Luncheon on Tuesday, February 28th,. Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) is a leading educational ...