Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) "Motive Power and Energy Storage" Bring Huge New Market & Drive SustainableInnovations for Electrochemical Power Sources TIANJIN, China, Feb. 22,/PRNewswire/Preface ChinaBattery Fair (CIBF) is anevent of battery industry sponsored by China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS), which is held every two years in China. CIAPS is scheduled to holdfrom May 16 to 18,. The "on theof", will be held on May 15-17,, at the same site one day in advance....