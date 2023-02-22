DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE IN USCITA A MAGGIOPlayStation VR2 - aggiornamento gratuito Fractal per No Man’s SkyLego Art Hokusai - La Grande Onda RecensioneIl Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition è disponibile ora in tutto il ...LA LIVREA 2023 DI ALFA ROMEO IN F1 22 Proscenic presenta il nuovo aspirapolvere senza fili P12vivo presenta in Europa X90 ProDiablo IV: primo video Dentro al gioco: il mondo di Sanctuarium IVNuovi aggiornamenti DLSS e Reflex per gli utenti GeForceMolly Medusa: data di uscita nel nuovo trailerUltime Blog

Another day at the office per il Real Madrid

Another day at the office per il Real Madrid (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) Liverpool-Real Madrid è ormai un classico del grande calcio europeo. Il primo incontro tra le due squadre avvenne nella finale giocata al Parco dei Principi di Parigi dell’edizione 1980/81 della Coppa dei Campioni. Vinse il Liverpool di Bob Paisley con un gol a 9 minuti dalla fine del terzino sinistro Alan Kennedy. A quella del 1981 sono seguite altre due finali di Champions League, entrambe vinte dagli spagnoli, nel 2018 e nell’ultima edizione. Ieri le due squadre si sono ritrovate molto prima, agli ottavi di finale, abbastanza lontane dai fasti recenti e passati.   Il Liverpool sta vivendo una stagione deludente. Dopo il lungo duello, perso per un punto contro il Manchester City in Premier League, la finale di Champions League e la vittoria in entrambe le Coppe nazionali nella passata stagione, il Liverpool si trova quest’anno all’ottavo posto in ...
Leggi su ultimouomo

