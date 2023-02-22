Absen advances with the future of MicroLED

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/is the technology set to take LED display into the. Smaller and more robust than traditional LED,confers exponential advancements and improvements to LED display. As an innovation leader, well respected for its extensive R&D commitment,has actively developed IMD and COB technologies since 2016 and recently launched its newKLCOB series globally.'s industry product director, Christian Czimny has an extensive understanding of the LED market and how products relate to customer needs, having worked in the professional AV industry for over 25 years. Helping to guide's strategic growth for the last four years, Christian talks about's ...