Absen advances with the future of MicroLED (Di mercoledì 22 febbraio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MicroLED is the technology set to take LED display into the future. Smaller and more robust than traditional LED, MicroLED confers exponential advancements and improvements to LED display. As an innovation leader, well respected for its extensive R&D commitment, Absen has actively developed IMD and COB technologies since 2016 and recently launched its new MicroLED KLCOB series globally. Absen's industry product director, Christian Czimny has an extensive understanding of the LED market and how products relate to customer needs, having worked in the professional AV industry for over 25 years. Helping to guide Absen's strategic growth for the last four years, Christian talks about Absen's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MicroLED is the technology set to take LED display into the future. Smaller and more robust than traditional LED, MicroLED confers exponential advancements and improvements to LED display. As an innovation leader, well respected for its extensive R&D commitment, Absen has actively developed IMD and COB technologies since 2016 and recently launched its new MicroLED KLCOB series globally. Absen's industry product director, Christian Czimny has an extensive understanding of the LED market and how products relate to customer needs, having worked in the professional AV industry for over 25 years. Helping to guide Absen's strategic growth for the last four years, Christian talks about Absen's ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nuovi amplificatori e diffusori da Crestron, compattezza e prestazioni IntegrationMag
Rapporto di mercato Schermo del display a LED 2023 ... DigitaleSiciliana
Absen advances with the future of MicroLEDMicroLED is the technology set to take LED display into the future. Smaller and more robust than traditional LED, MicroLED confers exponential advancements and improvements to LED display. As an ...
Absen.com: Absen advances with the future of MicroLEDMicroLED is the technology set to take LED display into the future. Smaller and more robust than traditional LED, MicroLED confers exponential ...
Absen advancesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Absen advances