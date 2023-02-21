Us and them. Più che una guerra, Putin lancia lo scontro di civiltà con l'Occidente (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Nel discorso più atteso lo zar usa tutta la sua retorica contro la società occidentale corrotta e perversa. lancia un messaggio inquietante: "La forza di deterrenza nucleare della Russia è dotata al 90% di armi avanzate". E sospende il trattato sulla riduzione delle armi atomiche Leggi su huffingtonpost (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Nel discorso più atteso lo zar usa tutta la sua retorica contro la società occidentale corrotta e perversa.un messaggio inquietante: "La forza di deterrenza nucleare della Russia è dotata al 90% di armi avanzate". E sospende il trattato sulla riduzione delle armi atomiche

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... HuffPostItalia : Us and them. Più che una guerra, Putin lancia lo scontro di civiltà con l'Occidente (di G. Belardelli) - risa0J0 : @hobibili And every one of them starts spamming him with messages and video calls jsjsjdjsjjsjsjssjjsjsskskks - _immortia : @phwulfe @TerribleMaps A few with ie and o. Barbie Prezzie Sunnies Mushie Cossie Brekkie Chrissie Bikkie Mozzie B… - CostanzaRdO : @TammyCo07309669 @GuandaEditore @hanulimer @ReadingItaly ?? And you know that he signed them just like that, right?… - risa0J0 : @eggsl_t Jsjsjsjsjsjsjssjsjsjjs JSJSJSJSJSJSJJFHDJSJSJSJSJSJ JSJSJSJSJSJSJJFHDJSJSJSJSJSJ ???? them getting royalty f… -