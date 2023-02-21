Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniUltime Blog

The Undertaker | ”L’impatto della mia carriera sui fan è stupendo”

The Undertaker
The Undertaker:”L’impatto della mia carriera sui fan è stupendo” (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Durante il più recente episodio di “Hotboxing” con Mike Tyson, The Undertaker ha avuto modo di condividere alcune storie della sua carriera da pro wrestler e di come tale carriera abbia impattato la vita di molti fan. Ha dichiarato di avere un certo senso di responsabilità e di essere “stupefatto” quando sente come le sue apparizioni abbiano cambiato la vita ad alcuni fan. “È fantastico-quando faccio i miei meet and greet, ci sono molte persone che si avvicinano a me dicendomi “Sai, se non fosse per te e per Monday Night RAW, non pensò che sarei riuscito a farcela.” Vai là fuori è fai questa cosa per la quale sei appassionato e tutto il resto, ma non ti rendi conto certe volte delL’impatto che hai sulle altre persone e della responsabilità che ne consegue.”
