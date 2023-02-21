The Undertaker:”L’impatto della mia carriera sui fan è stupendo” (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Durante il più recente episodio di “Hotboxing” con Mike Tyson, The Undertaker ha avuto modo di condividere alcune storie della sua carriera da pro wrestler e di come tale carriera abbia impattato la vita di molti fan. Ha dichiarato di avere un certo senso di responsabilità e di essere “stupefatto” quando sente come le sue apparizioni abbiano cambiato la vita ad alcuni fan. “È fantastico-quando faccio i miei meet and greet, ci sono molte persone che si avvicinano a me dicendomi “Sai, se non fosse per te e per Monday Night RAW, non pensò che sarei riuscito a farcela.” Vai là fuori è fai questa cosa per la quale sei appassionato e tutto il resto, ma non ti rendi conto certe volte delL’impatto che hai sulle altre persone e della responsabilità che ne consegue.” Leggi su zonawrestling (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Durante il più recente episodio di “Hotboxing” con Mike Tyson, Theha avuto modo di condividere alcune storiesuada pro wrestler e di come taleabbia impattato la vita di molti fan. Ha dichiarato di avere un certo senso di responsabilità e di essere “stupefatto” quando sente come le sue apparizioni abbiano cambiato la vita ad alcuni fan. “È fantastico-quando faccio i miei meet and greet, ci sono molte persone che si avvicinano a me dicendomi “Sai, se non fosse per te e per Monday Night RAW, non pensò che sarei riuscito a farcela.” Vai là fuori è fai questa cosa per la quale sei appassionato e tutto il resto, ma non ti rendi conto certe volte delche hai sulle altre persone eresponsabilità che ne consegue.”

