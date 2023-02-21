Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniUltime Blog

The Undertaker | “Ritirarsi è un rito di passaggio doloroso”

The Undertaker
The Undertaker: “Ritirarsi è un rito di passaggio doloroso” (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Da quando si è ritirato, The Undertaker si è dedicato a tempo pieno al “The Undertaker 1 Deadman Show”, ossia il suo tour di spettacoli on the road per gli USA. Tuttavia, nulla puó sostituire la sensazione di essere sul ring; la decisione di Ritirarsi definitivamente ha ossessionato per diverso tempo il Deadman, come lui stesso dichiara nel suo docu-film uscito su Peacock TV. Il tremendo passaggio dall’attivitá al ritiro Sul canale YouTube “Hawk vs Wolf“, Taker ha dichiarato quanto segue: “Sarei rimasto in attivitá se fossi stato in grado di garantire una prestazione all’altezza dell’aspettativa che i fans si creavano vedendo il mio nome sulla card. Avrei voluto farlo, ma sapevo di non esserne in grado. È stato un passaggio orribile. Non so se troveró mai qualcosa che mi appassioni come ...
