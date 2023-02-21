Wild Hearts RecensioneBethesda News: RedFall Open World TrailerXGIMI: un proiettore per ogni esigenzaWi-Fi potente e sicuro: i consigli di devoloRivelato il nuovio AEW: Fight Forever MatchConsigli per la scelta di una videocameraMotori: tutto sulla gamma Mercedes EQLeiji Matsumoto - morto il mangaka giapponeseLo Scudo di Daqan - secondo romanzo ambientato nel mondo di DescentDiablo IV - video presentazione gioco e date dell'open beta Ultime Blog

The Shield in streaming su Prime Video | perché è imperdibile

The Shield
The Shield in streaming su Prime Video: perché è imperdibile (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) La serialità televisiva ha vissuto una vera e propria epoca dell’oro tra gli anni ’90 e la prima decade del 2000. Si tratta propriamente di un periodo che fa da spartiacque per la concezione della serialità televisiva. Al di là della pioniera “Twin Peaks” di Lynch (che anticipò quelli che sarebbero stati alcuni degli elementi della nuova serialità), la svolta si manifestò con uno dei più grandi capolavori targati HBO: I Soprano. Un cambio di paradigma radicale, legato alla messa in scena di un mondo criminale visto dal punto di vista del male, del negativo, e che tuttavia non risulta stereotipato, tutt’altro. Dall’intuizione dei creatori dei Soprano nascono e si sviluppano delle nuove serie TV che assottigliano la linea di demarcazione tra bene e male e ci rendono liberi di poter scegliere da che parte stare. Non solo: apprezzare l’umanità e le contraddizioni intrinseche nei ...
