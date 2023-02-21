TerraPay announces the strategic hire of Sudhesh Giriyan to lead the global remittance business (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) - LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Sudhesh Giriyan as President & global Head of remittances, today. Strengthening the company's senior leadership, this strategic appointment supports TerraPay's continued global expansion. In his new role, Sudhesh will be responsible for leading TerraPay's global remittance business, deepening the company's trust and credibility with all key partners across the world, and further growing the existing remittance corridors, while also opening up new markets
