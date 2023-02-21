TEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniGuerra Ucraina Save Children : vittime 4 bimbi al giornoPremier Meloni oggi a Kiev a colloquio con Presidente BidenMigranti : tre sbarchi a LampedusaWild Hearts RecensioneUltime Blog

TerraPay announces the strategic hire of Sudhesh Giriyan to lead the global remittance business (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) - LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, announced the appointment of Sudhesh Giriyan as President & global Head of remittances, today. Strengthening the company's senior leadership, this strategic appointment supports TerraPay's continued global expansion. In his new role, Sudhesh will be responsible for leading TerraPay's global remittance business, deepening the company's trust and credibility with all key partners across the world, and further growing the existing remittance corridors, while also opening up new markets ...
SEB Administrative Services & VUMI® Canada Partner To Make International Medical Insurance Accessible To Canadians

SEB Administrative Services Inc. ("SEB Admin"), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. ("SEB" or the "Company") , an Insurtech provider of cloud based, end-to-end IT and Benefit Processing ...

