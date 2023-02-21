Raw 20 02 2023 Road to WrestleMania

(Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Benvenuti ai lettori di ZW, la puntata di Monday Night Raw si è tenuta dal Canadian Tire Centre di Ottawa, Canada. Lo show inizia con Sami Zayn che raggiunge il ring. Da il benvenuto al pubblico presente nell’arena, dice che tutto sembrava finito in questi ultimi due giorni, ma anche grazie all’affetto che gli ha dimostrato la gente ha capito che ancora non è arrivato al suo ultimo capitolo e deve ciò anche a Kevin Owens che invita a raggiungerlo sul ring. Sami lo ringrazia per il suo intervento a Elimination Chamber e aggiunge che possono cambiare tuto quello che è successo nell’ultimo periodo tra di loro. Owens dice che ha solo fatto il suo dovere e non ha fatto niente che fosse in aiuto solo di Zayn, ma ha fatto ciò per la sua famiglia. Poi lascia il ring. Poi Baron Corbin attacca Sami Zayn prima di salire sul ring. Prende la parola dicendo che lui è stato l’ultimo a schierare ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... dariosci1 : Un vero ricamo marmoreo #Troyes, Cattedrale de Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul Repertorio personale datato Scatto RAW… - misterj1995 : RT @WWEItalia: .@FinnBalor interferisce nel match titolato fra @EdgeRatedR e @_Theory1, @SamiZayn chiede a @FightOwensFight di fare squadra… - LilyJean99 : RT @WWEItalia: .@FinnBalor interferisce nel match titolato fra @EdgeRatedR e @_Theory1, @SamiZayn chiede a @FightOwensFight di fare squadra… - WWEItalia : .@FinnBalor interferisce nel match titolato fra @EdgeRatedR e @_Theory1, @SamiZayn chiede a @FightOwensFight di far… - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #WWERAW #TSOW // #TSOS -

... presente l'HDR ma da segnalare la mancanza dello scatto inanche in modalità PRO. FOTO CAM ... troppo poco nel. Peccato perchè poi la stabilizzazione digitale è di ottimo livello come anche l'...HAIKOU, China, Feb. 20,/PRNewswire/ A news report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): On February 18, the ...FTP's zero - tariff policies on the import of production equipment and...

RAW Report 20-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

RAW Report 13-02-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Report Tuttowrestling

SPOILER: Risultati di WWE Monday Night Raw del 13/2/2023 World Wrestling

2023 OAKLAND SUPERCROSS PRESS DAY RAW VIDEO MXBars.net

Brock Lesnar è sempre stato trattato con i guanti da Vince McMahon, dall'esordio con sconfitta con Cena, Lesnar ha avuto una nuova giovinezza in WWE da quando è tornato, nel lontano 2011. L'ex campion ...La notizia è di ieri, John Cena ritornerà a Raw in piena Road to WrestleMania, e lo farà nell’episodio del 6 marzo, quando lo show rosso farà tappa a Boston, città natale della Superstar. E’ chiaro ch ...