Proceed Group Appoints New Managing Director to Renew Focus on Fast-Tracking RISE for SAP Customers

Proceed Group Appoints New Managing Director to Renew Focus on Fast-Tracking RISE for SAP Customers (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) SAP Data Specialists Enable Customers to Reduce Costs and Improve IT Agility LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Proceed Group, the SAP data management specialists, announced today that Robert Reuben has been appointed as Managing Director after three years with the company. Founder Nick Parkin will now Focus on driving innovation across the business, accelerating the development of Proceed's product offerings, and continuing to bring the benefits of his industry-leading experience to Customers.  Robert joined Proceed Group in February 2020 to lead Proceed's legacy system decommissioning business, and more recently took on overall sales leadership for the Group and ownership of the ...
