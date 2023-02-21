Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniUltime Blog

MJF: “Io leader del Bullet Club? Meglio una pallottola in testa…” (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) MJF è uno degli atleti più in vista degli ultimissimi periodi. Il campione del mondo della AEW è anche conosciuto per la sua piu’ che biforcuta lingua dalla quale inietta veleno verso tutto e tutti. Un fan su Twitter gli aveva proposto di diventare leader del Bullet Club, storica fazione giapponese che ha visto passare gente del calibro di AJ Styles, Kenny Omega e tanti altri. La sua risposta come sempre non è stata molto amichevole… Il tweet I’d rather join the Bullet in my skull Club. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The MJF) February 20, 2023
