MJF: “Io leader del Bullet Club? Meglio una pallottola in testa…” (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) MJF è uno degli atleti più in vista degli ultimissimi periodi. Il campione del mondo della AEW è anche conosciuto per la sua piu’ che biforcuta lingua dalla quale inietta veleno verso tutto e tutti. Un fan su Twitter gli aveva proposto di diventare leader del Bullet Club, storica fazione giapponese che ha visto passare gente del calibro di AJ Styles, Kenny Omega e tanti altri. La sua risposta come sempre non è stata molto amichevole… Il tweet I’d rather join the Bullet in my skull Club. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The MJF) February 20, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
