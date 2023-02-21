Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : MJF: 'Io leader del Bullet Club? Meglio una pallottola in testa...' -

AEW: Bryan Danielson batte RUSH, ufficiale il 60 Minute Ironman Match con MJF a Revolution! Zona Wrestling

Dynamite 08.02.2023 Championship Fight Night Zona Wrestling

MJF: “Venero Roman Reigns, leader di una grande compagnia” Zona Wrestling

Bryan Danielson affronterà Rush ad AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling

Eric Bischoff: "MJF dovrebbe seguire le orme di John Cena" World Wrestling

Beyond Finlay, fans have suggested other names to head up the skull and crossbones group, with one throwing AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's name into the mix. "I'd rather join the bullet ...MJF’s backstage promo was slightly disturbing ... up in WWE at the Raw after WrestleMania or in AEW for Revolution. Bullet Club also needs a new leader. Personally, I’d like to see White in WWE ...