Millwall-Burnley martedì 21 febbraio 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Millwall-Burnley (martedì 21 febbraio 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Mentre il Burnley veleggia sicuro, e pressoché indisturbato, verso la Premier League 2022-23, il Millwall con tre vittorie e un pareggio nelle ultime cinque partite di campionato ha posto una serie candidatura alla qualificazione ai playoff. Sabato ha messo sotto una potenza della categoria come lo Sheffield United, battuto al The Den per 3-2, e InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Millwall boss expects to make changes for Burnley clash – with top scorers set to be rested soon

GARY Rowett is determined to give Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming 'a breather' at some point in the coming weeks.

Millwall boss contemplate changes for Burnley game – as energy levels key for another big night at The Den

The Lions are at home to Championship leaders Burnley tonight. The South Londoners will play seven matches this month. Millwall defeated second-placed Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday and were sixth ...
