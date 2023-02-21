Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniUltime Blog

Karyopharm and Menarini Group Receive Full Marketing Authorization from the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for NEXPOVIO® selinexor in Combination with Bortezomib and Dexamethasone for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy

Karyopharm and Menarini Group Receive Full Marketing Authorization from the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) in Combination with Bortezomib and Dexamethasone for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) – Based on Results from Phase 3 BOSTON Study, Marketing Authorization Expands Multiple Myeloma Indication – NEWTON, Mass. and FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, and the Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a privately-held, leading international pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United Kingdom's (UK) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Full Marketing Authorization for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor), a ...
