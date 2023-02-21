Karyopharm and Menarini Group Receive Full Marketing Authorization from the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) in Combination with Bortezomib and Dexamethasone for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Multiple Myeloma Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) – Based on Results from Phase 3 BOSTON Study, Marketing Authorization Expands Multiple Myeloma Indication – NEWTON, Mass. and FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, and the Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a privately-held, leading international pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United Kingdom's (UK) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Full Marketing Authorization for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor), a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, and the Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a privately-held, leading international pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United Kingdom's (UK) Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Full Marketing Authorization for NEXPOVIO® (selinexor), a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bruno Bolognese a capo della ricerca e sviluppo europea di ... PharmaStar
Mieloma multiplo, Karyopharm e il Gruppo Menarini siglano accordo ... PharmaStar
Rating degli analisti per Southwest Airlines Benzinga Italia
Anteprima: utili di Aspen Aerogels Benzinga Italia
Sperimentazioni cliniche - COVID-19 | Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco AIFA
Karyopharm and Menarini gain full approval for Nexpovio in UKKaryopharm Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KPTI) and privately-held Italian drugmaker Menarini Group today announced that the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted full ...
Media Advisory - Government of Canada to invest in training to support a clean economyThe Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Filomena Tassi, will be at Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology in Hamilton to announce federal ...
Karyopharm andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Karyopharm and