Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter Named Must-See Destination by TripAdvisor

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) BANGKOK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/Bangkok is a city of contrasts, offering a wealth of experiences with something for everyone – from delicious street food to modern architecture, from ancient temples to vibrant art and culture. Among the many attractions Bangkok has to offer, one-seeis the JimHouse, recently voted as one of the top 5 attractions in Bangkok by's Traveler's Choice Award 2022. Built by the American expat nickthe 'Thai Silk King' for reviving the traditional art of silk weaving in Thailand, the house offers visitors the chance to learn about Thai culture and traditions, shop for authentic Thai silk and gain insight into the life of the enigmatic Jim. The house is located by the banks of one of Bangkok's oldest ...