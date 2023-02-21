Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell Deluxe Edition - ...FUNKO CELEBRA IL POKÉMON DAYNVIDIA - promozioni disponibiliELDEN RING OFFICIAL ART BOOKTEUFEL MOTIV GO VOICE con Assistente GoogleASUSTOR presenta AS-T10G3, una scheda di rete 10 GbEFinal Audio presenta ZE3000 - auricolari wirelessAscoli : Fabrizio Sebastiani morto in strada a 54 anniWanda Nara a Belve : Stiamo insieme da una vitaElena Sofia Ricci felice con Gabriele AnagniUltime Blog

Anchor Cnn torna in tv ma deve seguire corso dopo frasi sessiste

Anchor Cnn torna in tv ma deve seguire corso dopo frasi sessiste (Di martedì 21 febbraio 2023) Il popolare Anchor della Cnn Don Lemon tornerà in onda domani ma dovrà partecipare a un corso di formazione ad hoc in seguito ai commenti sessisti che aveva fatto la scorsa settimana. Lo ha detto l'...
Il popolare anchor della Cnn Don Lemon tornerà in onda domani ma dovrà partecipare a un corso di formazione ad hoc in seguito ai commenti sessisti che aveva fatto la scorsa settimana. Lo ha detto l'amministratore ...

Embattled Don Lemon backs out of hosting Black History Month event in NYC after 'sexist' comments

CNN's Chairman Chris Licht, who has slammed Lemon's remarks, sent a memo to staffers Monday saying that Lemon has agreed to participate in training and that he would be back on Wednesday, according to ...

Don Lemon

CNN anchor Don Lemon returned to work Wednesday and will receive "formal training" in the aftermath of his on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
