Watford-West Bromwich lunedì 20 febbraio 2023 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Watford-West Bromwich (lunedì 20 febbraio 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) La classifica ci dice chiaramente che siamo di fronte a uno scontro diretto tra due squadre che puntano a giocare i playoff tra qualche settimana. Il Watford, 47 punti in classifica, precede il West Bromwich di due lunghezze con i Baggies che però devono recuperare una partita. Il sesto posto è davvero molto vicino con InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leeds considering Javi Gracia and Rafa Benitez for manager role

Having axed Jesse Marsch earlier this month, Leeds failed to land their initial targets of West Brom's Carlos Corberan ... Premier League experience following his 20-month spell with Watford. He left ...

Nathaniel Chalobah starts as Carlos Corberan names his West Brom XI at Watford

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has named the same starting XI which started Albion's last game, the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers last week, as he looks to get the better of Baggies predecessor ...
