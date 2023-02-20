Walking Davos event attracts multinational companies to Hainan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) - HAIKOU, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/A news report fromInternational Media Center (HIMC): On February 18, the three-dayleg of the "concluded in Sanya in south China'sProvince. Nearly 30 high-level representatives from Nestlé, Samsung, HSBC, Marriott International, Siemens Energy, and other well-knownwere invited to take the pulse of theFree Trade Port (FTP) development on visits to key industrial parks in Haikou, Sanya, Qionghai, and Danzhou. Chen Liming, Chairman of World Economic Forum Greater China, stated at the FTP policy promotion meeting that beyond its charming scenery and exceptional climate conditions,also boasts ...