Walking Davos event attracts multinational companies to Hainan

Walking Davos
(Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) - HAIKOU, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

A news report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):  On February 18, the three-day Hainan leg of the "Walking Davos" event concluded in Sanya in south China'sHainan Province. Nearly 30 high-level representatives from Nestlé, Samsung, HSBC, Marriott International, Siemens Energy, and other well-known multinational companies were invited to take the pulse of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) development on visits to key industrial parks in Haikou, Sanya, Qionghai, and Danzhou. Chen Liming, Chairman of World Economic Forum Greater China, stated at the FTP policy promotion meeting that beyond its charming scenery and exceptional climate conditions, Hainan also boasts ...
