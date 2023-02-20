True Fit announces extended collaboration with Google Cloud to unlock data-driven growth for fashion retailers (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TrueFit, a data-driven fit personalization platform for fashion retailers and brands, has announced it has extended its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Forging stronger integrations with key Google Cloud services, BigQuery and BigQuery's Analytics Hub, True Fit is optimizing how it serves and shares the data and analytics from its fashion Genome, the world's largest connected dataset for fashion and apparel, with its retail and brand partners. True Fit's fashion Genome brings together data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
