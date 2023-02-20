Wild Hearts RecensioneBethesda News: RedFall Open World TrailerXGIMI: un proiettore per ogni esigenzaWi-Fi potente e sicuro: i consigli di devoloRivelato il nuovio AEW: Fight Forever MatchConsigli per la scelta di una videocameraMotori: tutto sulla gamma Mercedes EQLeiji Matsumoto - morto il mangaka giapponeseLo Scudo di Daqan - secondo romanzo ambientato nel mondo di DescentDiablo IV - video presentazione gioco e date dell'open beta Ultime Blog

The Offering | recensione | il Male si annida in famiglia ma fa un po’ meno paura

The Offering
The Offering, recensione: il Male si annida in famiglia ma fa un po’ meno paura (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) La recensione di The Offering, horror soprannaturale di Oliver Park al suo esordio cinematografico: il folklore ebraico, un po’ di family drama e una storia di possessioni si fondono in un film di buona atmosfera ma scarsa paura Il Male non muore mai, soprattutto al cinema, ed è per questo che i demoni sono sempre pronti ad invadere il nostro mondo per provare a terrorizzarci. Succede anche in The Offering, opera prima del regista inglese Oliver Park qui al suo debutto cinematografico dopo un buon numero di corti molto apprezzati (Vicious e Still, in particolare). La buona mano del regista si vede in come riesce a creare un’atmosfera piuttosto opprimente e nell’uso congeniale degli spazi angusti di una casa; peccato che decida di esagerare con i jumpscare depotenziando non poco l’effetto ...
