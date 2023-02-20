Bethesda News: RedFall Open World TrailerXGIMI: un proiettore per ogni esigenzaWi-Fi potente e sicuro: i consigli di devoloRivelato il nuovio AEW: Fight Forever MatchConsigli per la scelta di una videocameraMotori: tutto sulla gamma Mercedes EQLeiji Matsumoto - morto il mangaka giapponeseLo Scudo di Daqan - secondo romanzo ambientato nel mondo di DescentDiablo IV - video presentazione gioco e date dell'open beta Magic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineUltime Blog

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom | nuovi leak dall'art book ufficiale

The Legend
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: nuovi leak dall’art book ufficiale (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom torna a far parlare di se con una serie di leak basati sull’art book della Collector’s Edition Definire The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom uno dei giochi più attesi dell’anno sarebbe quasi un eufemismo, e anche se Nintendo non ha fornito troppe informazioni sul gioco, l’entusiasmo per il relativo lancio a maggio continua a crescere. Prima del suddetto debutto, però, sembra che siano emersi nuovi dettagli sul gioco grazie all’art book ufficiale del gioco in questione. Vediamo tutti i dettagli al riguardo nelle prossime righe di questo articolo. The Legend of Zelda Tears ...
PS1, The Legend of Dragoon 25 anni dopo riceve i Trofei

The Legend of Dragoon, il gioco di ruolo cult per PS1, riceve un'interessante novità a quasi 25 anni dalla sua uscita: l'aggiunta dei trofei. Una funzione resa possibile dalla sua inclusione nel ...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, un leak dell'artbook svela dettagli ed immagini inedite

Inizialmente conosciuto come il seguito di The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è il prossimo… Leggi ...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alcuni spoiler spuntano in rete

Online sono trapelate alcune immagini provenienti dall'art book di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Queste potrebbero contenere spoiler ...
