The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch, offerta su Amazon risparmi 12,99 euro (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) Le offerte Amazon di oggi ci permettono di acquistare The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch. Lo sconto segnalato è di 12,99€, ovvero del 19% (Il prezzo consigliato è 69,99€). Potete trovare il prodotto a questo indirizzo. Il prodotto è venduto e spedito da Amazon ed è disponibile alla spedizione immediata. Con The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vi troverete di fronte ad un mondo entusiasmante e ricco di attività, completamente open-world; un mondo che potrete esplorare liberamente immergendovi in scenari mozzafiato. Interessante poi la funzionalità riguardante il clima che influenza l’avventura che vi spingeranno a ragionare bene sull’equipaggiamento da ...
PS1, The Legend of Dragoon 25 anni dopo riceve i Trofei

The Legend of Dragoon, il gioco di ruolo cult per PS1, riceve un'interessante novità a quasi 25 anni dalla sua uscita: l'aggiunta dei trofei. Una funzione resa possibile dalla sua inclusione nel ...

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, è allarme spoiler: ecco cosa è successo

Il seguito di Breath of the Wild , ovvero  The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom , è uno dei giochi più attesi delle prossime settimane, sebbene a quanto pare ora è allarme spoiler . Il sequel del celebre open world per Nintendo Switch, che ...

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, è allarme spoiler

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, è allarme spoiler: ecco cosa è successo

L'artbook di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è trapelato in rete prima dell'uscita, rivelando spoiler del gioco in anticipo. Il seguito di Breath of the Wild, ovvero The Legend of Zelda Tears ...
