The Last of Us 1×06, recensione: calore nel gelido inverno (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) Quello di The Last of Us è un mondo freddo. I superstiti sono diventati cinici, il loro cuore si è indurito. Lutti, rimpianti, sensi di colpa hanno reso il loro sangue glaciale, lo stesso che serve per non fare rumore in prossimità degli infetti o quello che serve per prendere decisioni improvvise, prendere la mira e sparare. È un mondo freddo di morte, abitudinaria, che lascia i sopravvissuti inermi, costretti a farci i conti quotidianamente. È un mondo congelato, come le persone, costrette a vivere in un limbo continuo, arresi dai ricordi. È il mondo in pieno inverno quello che ci viene presentato nel nuovo episodio della serie HBO di Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann, in esclusiva su Sky e NOW. La stagione più fredda, per la natura e l’uomo. In questa nostra recensione di The Last of Us 1×06 cercheremo ...
