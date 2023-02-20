Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On February 15thMarios Iliopoulos had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, in Ankara to express his practical support and Solidarity for the neighbouring country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime Minister of Türkiye, Binali Y?ld?r?m, and also had a brief discussion with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for both countries. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On February 15thMarios Iliopoulos had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, in Ankara to express his practical support and Solidarity for the neighbouring country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime Minister of Türkiye, Binali Y?ld?r?m, and also had a brief discussion with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for both countries. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Atomic Heart: il compositore del videogame devolve il suo compenso al popolo ucraino TGCOM
#GamersDigest | La settimana videoludica N°7 Player.it
Oggi è la giornata mondiale del donatore di sangue Giornale della Protezione civile
Between solidarity and sustainability, Let Eat Bi and Rotaract united ... Fondazione Pistoletto
Medyka and Przemysl, the last frontier / Open Migration Open Migration
Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of TürkiyeOn February 15th Marios Iliopoulos had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, in Ankara to express his ...
Africa: Signing Ceremony of an Agreement for a Donation of CHY 2,000,000 From the Chinese Government to the AU CommissionThe Government of the People's Republic of China granted worth CHY 2,000,000 or USD 296,330 to support the work activities of the Office of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC). This ...
Solidarity donationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solidarity donation