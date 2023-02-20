BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye

Solidarity donation
Solidarity donation of 1 million Euros by Marios Iliopoulos and Seajets to the quake-stricken people of Türkiye (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On February 15thMarios Iliopoulos had a meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, in Ankara to express his practical support and Solidarity for the neighbouring country and to announce his donation of 1 million Euros for the support of those affected by the earthquake. In that context, he also met with the ex-Prime Minister of Türkiye, Binali Y?ld?r?m, and also had a brief discussion with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.   During the course of discussions, the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, stated among others: "Thank you very much for the particularly touching and meaningful gesture, which is very important and constructive for both countries. ...
Africa: Signing Ceremony of an Agreement for a Donation of CHY 2,000,000 From the Chinese Government to the AU Commission

The Government of the People's Republic of China granted worth CHY 2,000,000 or USD 296,330 to support the work activities of the Office of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).
