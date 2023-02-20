Significant Progress Made on the Trivalent Recombinant Protein COVID-19 Vaccine against Subvariants including XBB.1.5 and BA.5 by WestVac Biopharma (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) CHENGDU, China, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, with the support of the National Key R&D Program of China, following the clinical trial approval for Recombinant Variant COVID-19 Vaccine (Sf9 cell) approved by NMPA, WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "WestVac Biopharma (Guangzhou)") has Made Significant Progress on the development of the Trivalent Recombinant Protein COVID-19 Vaccine against the latest prevalent Subvariants including XBB.1.5 and BA.5, which is one of the first Trivalent Recombinant
