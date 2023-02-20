Praxis Tech Announces New Representative Office Based in the Heart of Dubai (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Praxis Tech Ltd, creators of a leading payment orchestration platform, announced the opening of their new Representative Office, Praxis Technology LLC, in the Heart of Dubai's Business Bay. As a payment Technology software provider, Praxis Tech has grown exponentially over the past few years, offering merchants access to 525+ PSPs and 1000+ APM solutions with their integration. Their new Office is simply the next step to catering to a growing global base of clients. Praxis Tech's intelligent payment orchestration back Office allows merchants full freedom and control over their payments. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Praxis Announces Guy Karsenti as New Chief Technology OfficerLIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Praxis Tech Ltd, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Chief Technology Officer, Guy Karsenti. With over 30 years experience in the payments industry, Guy's vision for Praxis includes ...
Praxis Launches Hosted Payment FieldsLIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Praxis Tech Ltd announces the launch of their latest product, Hosted Payment Fields. This innovative solution allows businesses to securely collect sensitive payment information from customers, ...
Praxis Tech kündigt neues Vertretung mit Sitz im Herzen von Dubai anLIMASSOL, Zypern, 20. Februar 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd, Betreiber einer führenden Plattform für die Orchestrierung von Zahlungen, gaben die Eröffnung ihrer neuen Vertretung, Praxis Technol ...
