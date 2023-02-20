BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

Praxis Tech Announces New Representative Office Based in the Heart of Dubai

Praxis Tech
Praxis Tech Announces New Representative Office Based in the Heart of Dubai

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Praxis Tech Ltd, creators of a leading payment orchestration platform, announced the opening of their new Representative Office, Praxis Technology LLC, in the Heart of Dubai's Business Bay.   As a payment Technology software provider, Praxis Tech has grown exponentially over the past few years, offering merchants access to 525+ PSPs and 1000+ APM solutions with their integration. Their new Office is simply the next step to catering to a growing global base of clients. Praxis Tech's intelligent payment orchestration back Office allows merchants full freedom and control over their payments. ...
Praxis Announces Guy Karsenti as New Chief Technology Officer

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Praxis Tech Ltd, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Chief Technology Officer, Guy Karsenti. With over 30 years experience in the payments industry, Guy's vision for Praxis includes ...

Praxis Launches Hosted Payment Fields

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Praxis Tech Ltd announces the launch of their latest product, Hosted Payment Fields. This innovative solution allows businesses to securely collect sensitive payment information from customers, ...

