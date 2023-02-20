Rivelato il nuovio AEW: Fight Forever MatchConsigli per la scelta di una videocameraMotori: tutto sulla gamma Mercedes EQLeiji Matsumoto - morto il mangaka giapponeseLo Scudo di Daqan - secondo romanzo ambientato nel mondo di DescentDiablo IV - video presentazione gioco e date dell'open beta Magic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineBATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione Ultime Blog

Metron Aviation Demos Fuel Reduction Tool at Airspace World 2023 | Geneva

Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation Demos Fuel Reduction Tool at Airspace World 2023, Geneva (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Metron Aviation a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) systems will exhibit at the Airspace World 2023 show in Geneva, Switzerland.  Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System andPost-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary audiences — airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs). Metron Aviation's smart software enables its users to better meet their environmental goals and have a neutral impact on our ecosystem while keeping their commitment to customer excellence. The Harmony System is a comprehensive, integrated Air Traffic Flow Management ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
