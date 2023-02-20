Maypharm CO, LTD., launched a new CE filler: Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid with lidocaine and CE approved MayFill Filler (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Maypharm, a brand holder of such popular products as Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna, Eyebella, has been busy with developing new products in Aestheticians market. Metoo Fill is the first CE approved Filler made by Maypharm and it is loved by customers for its Excellent Volume and High Viscosity with price compatibility. Clinically Proven, Metoo Fill experienced a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee the Fillers' performance stays incredible. Metoo Fill has official distributors in such countries as UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Latvia and others. Maypharm's new Filler MayFill ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maypharm, a brand holder of such popular products as Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna, Eyebella, has been busy with developing new products in Aestheticians market. Metoo Fill is the first CE approved Filler made by Maypharm and it is loved by customers for its Excellent Volume and High Viscosity with price compatibility. Clinically Proven, Metoo Fill experienced a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee the Fillers' performance stays incredible. Metoo Fill has official distributors in such countries as UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Latvia and others. Maypharm's new Filler MayFill ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dai Blog 13:05:07 di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023 Zazoom Blog
Maypharm CO, LTD., launched a new CE filler: Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid with lidocaine and CE approved MayFill FillerMaypharm, a brand holder of such popular products as Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna, Eyebella, has been busy with developing new products in Aestheticians market. Metoo Fill is the first ...
Maypharm LTDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maypharm LTD