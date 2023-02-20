Leiji Matsumoto - morto il mangaka giapponeseLo Scudo di Daqan - secondo romanzo ambientato nel mondo di DescentDiablo IV - video presentazione gioco e date dell'open beta Magic: The Gathering – L’Avanzata delle MacchineBATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIUltime Blog

LITEON Launches Innovative Private Network Solutions for 5G and Beyond at MWC' 23 in Barcelona

LITEON Launches
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
LITEON Launches Innovative Private Network Solutions for 5G and Beyond at MWC'23 in Barcelona (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LITEON Technology (2301-tw) announced that it will demonstrate its strength in advanced 5G and Networking Solutions at MWC'23. LITEON has been taking strong initiative in terms of developing a series of 5G products including all-in-one small cell, split7.2 O-RU, split2 O-RDU, and RIC platform. These Solutions support the pretty pivotal and central solution of 5G Private Network with flexible architecture. As O-RAN product is emerging as more compelling for the 5G industry than in other areas, LITEON's FlexFi RAN and LiteNetics RIC products embracing the virtualized, disaggregated, and open architecture could be deployed in a far wider range of scenarios and varied architectures. Up to now, LITEON ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LITEON Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LITEON Launches LITEON Launches Innovative Private Network