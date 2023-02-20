LITEON Launches Innovative Private Network Solutions for 5G and Beyond at MWC'23 in Barcelona (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) TAIPEI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LITEON Technology (2301-tw) announced that it will demonstrate its strength in advanced 5G and Networking Solutions at MWC'23. LITEON has been taking strong initiative in terms of developing a series of 5G products including all-in-one small cell, split7.2 O-RU, split2 O-RDU, and RIC platform. These Solutions support the pretty pivotal and central solution of 5G Private Network with flexible architecture. As O-RAN product is emerging as more compelling for the 5G industry than in other areas, LITEON's FlexFi RAN and LiteNetics RIC products embracing the virtualized, disaggregated, and open architecture could be deployed in a far wider range of scenarios and varied architectures. Up to now, LITEON ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
