Ecobat to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Arizona (Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) Company will expand its European EV Battery Recycling capabilities and apply global capability, infrastructure, and decades of experience with lead Battery Recycling and production to recycle EV batteries in the U.S. CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trafigura completes acquisition of Stolberg metals processing plantCommodities company Trafigura and battery reycler Ecobat announced that Trafigura has completed the acquisition of Ecobat Resources Stolberg, owner of the ...
