Ecobat to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Arizona

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 20 febbraio 2023) Company will expand its European EVcapabilities and apply global capability, infrastructure, and decades of experience with leadand production to recycle EV batteries in the U.S. CASA GRANDE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the global leader in, ising its third-ionand its first in North America. The newin Casa Grande,will initially produce 10,000 estimated tons of recycled material per year, with plans to expand capacity to satisfy the increasing need to recycle-ion batteries. "We are thrilled to ...