WWE | Logan Paul entra nella gabbia e attacca Rollins | Theory rimane campione

(Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) In modo abbastanza inusuale, l’elimination chamber match maschile di questa edizione dell’omonimo PPV metteva in palio il titolo degli Stati Uniti di Austin. A contenderselo c’erano diversi wrestler di grande livello: Seth, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest e Montez Ford. I primi ad affrontarsi sono stati Sethe Johnny Gargano, raggiunti sul ring poi da Austin, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed e Montez Ford. Nessuno è stato eliminato finché le gabbie non sono state aperte tutte quante. Impressionante, prima che ciò avvenisse, è stata la doppia far away slam di Bronson Reed sue Gargano. Malgrado la doppia samoan drop, Reed non è riuscito però a schienare. Reed è stato protagonista di alcuni degli spot più interessanti del ...

Visual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...i volti nuovi come......Carter Kevin Nash Kevin Owens Kofi Kingston Kurt Angle LA Knight Lacey Evans Liv Morgan Lita...'01 The Prototype Randy Orton '02 Leviathan BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK Bad Bunny Vi ricordiamo che...

Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal championship titles made the main event ... challengers who earned their spot via qualifying matches. Naturally, it was Logan Paul showing up that ...Get details on the Men’s Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.