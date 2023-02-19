BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

Super Rashford e lo United non si ferma più: asfaltato il Leicester (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) La Premier vede rosso, rosso Red Devils. Lo United fa a pezzi il Leicester a Old Trafford e si conferma terza forza del campionato, con 5 punti di ritardo dalla capolista Arsenal a parità di partite e ...
Ma è Rashford l'eroe di Old Trafford: la doppietta porta il suo totale stagionale a 24 gol, sul suo massimo di sempre, con 16 di quelle reti arrivate nelle 17 partite giocate dopo il Mondiale. L'...

... prima dell'autorete di Jules Koundè (propiziata proprio da Rashford). La splendidà volée da fuori area di Raphina suggella il tutto. Nel mezzo, un super Ter Stegen ha impedito allo United di ...

