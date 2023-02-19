BATTLEFIELD 2042 LA STAGIONE 4 IN USCITA IL 28 FEBBRAIOWILD HEARTS DISPONIBILE OGGIVactidy Nimble T6 Recensione eFootball 2023: Club europei si sfidano nei principali campionatiI criminali informatici usano Telegram per aggirare ChatGPTTALES OF SYMPHONIA REMASTERED DISPONIBILE DA OGGIGigantosaurus: Dino Kart viene lanciato oggi su console e PCMarvel Mission Arena Trading Card Game: data di uscita ufficialeCall of Duty: Mobile stagione 2 - Heavy MetalWWE 2K23 - Colonna sonoraUltime Blog

RISULTATI | NJPW Battle in The Valley 2023

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: NJPW Battle in The Valley 2023 (Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Questa notte da San Josè in California è andato in scena Battle in The Valley, evento dalla card molto ricca che ha visto l’esordio in NJPW di Mercedes Monè, subito per il titolo contro KAIRI. Inoltre nel co-main event si sono affrontati Kazuchida Okada e Hiroshi Tanahashi con in palio il titolo massimo IWGP e Eddie Kingston e Jay White hanno lottato per non abbandonare per sempre la NJPW. Di seguito tutti i RISULTATI dell’evento: Pre-show Alex Coughlin batte JR Kratos David Finlay batte Bobby Fish Main Show Kushida, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight & The DKC battono Máscara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest and Rocky Romero Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta batte Fred Rosser (c) Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and ...
