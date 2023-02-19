RISULTATI | NJPW Battle in The Valley 2023

(Di domenica 19 febbraio 2023) Questa notte da San Josè in California è andato in scenain The, evento dalla card molto ricca che ha visto l’esordio indi Mercedes Monè, subito per il titolo contro KAIRI. Inoltre nel co-main event si sono affrontati Kazuchida Okada e Hiroshi Tanahashi con in palio il titolo massimo IWGP e Eddie Kingston e Jay White hanno lottato per non abbandonare per sempre la. Di seguito tutti idell’evento: Pre-show Alex Coughlin batte JR Kratos David Finlay batte Bobby Fish Main Show Kushida, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight & The DKC battono Máscara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest and Rocky Romero Strong Openweight Championship: Kenta batte Fred Rosser (c) Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and ...

I risultati dello Show andato in scena Sabato ad Osaka: NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka 2023Sabato 11 Febbraio - Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Oskar L ...La NJPW ha appena consegnato agli archivi anche l’ultima data di The New Beginning, prevista ad Osaka: andiamo a scoprire tutti i risultati. La NJPW chiude con l’ultima data alla Edion Arena di Osaka ...